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L’Oréal’s evolving microdrama strategy puts entertainment over product
By Peter Adams,4 days ago
L’Oréal was early to the branded microdrama boom in the U.S., running a holiday effort for Maybelline last year that riffed on Hallmark romance movie tropes. The beauty and cosmetics giant around Halloween again dipped its toe into the short-form video genre that has ballooned in popularity as marketers produce entertainment they hope can attract scroll-oriented viewers but requires a different touch than a glossy ad campaign.