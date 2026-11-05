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Fragrance Is A Fashion Statement, And This One By Carolina Herrera Is As Multi-Faceted As You
2 days ago
Women today inhabit endless roles. We juggle work, family and our social lives, with diverse interests spanning everything from fashion and beauty to art house cinema and horticulture. Put simply, there’s no singular, stereotypical ‘21st century woman’. And we all reflect this in our fashion and beauty choices too, with a unique style that is entirely our own, from our clothing to our make-up and of course, our signature scent.