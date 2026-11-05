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Kendall Square's New Arts Hub The Platform Opens Doors This Saturday
By Benjamin Cortez,4 days ago
The Platform, a new performing arts and community space at 585 Third St. in Cambridge, will hold a free public opening day this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The program includes two performances by vertical dance company BANDALOOP, which will dance on the building’s exterior, as well as performances by regional artists throughout the venue.