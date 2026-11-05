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Can Arseny Gritsyuk Keep Up His Scoring Pace for the New Jersey Devils?
By Gerard Lionetti,4 days ago
New Jersey Devils fans were excited when then prospect winger Arseny Gristyuk signed his entry level contract with the team at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season. His KHL success as a relatively young player had everyone hopeful that he could provide some much needed supplemental offense at a bargain price. In his first North American season, “Grits” did just that, posting 13 goals and 18 assists for 31 points in 66 games. While he would need a new contract at season’s end, he did sign a relatively modest three year deal at a cap hit of $3.5 million per season.