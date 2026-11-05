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Navy Federal Members Could Get $250 Plus Refunds in Fraud Loan Settlement
By Nina Singh-Hudson,4 days ago
Navy Federal Credit Union has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit over claims that unauthorized personal loans were opened in members' names and never canceled after scammers convinced those members to move the money to strangers. Members who qualify could see their loans wiped out, Navy Federal request deletion of related credit reporting, and their payments refunded, with an option to claim an extra $250 before the window closes later this month.