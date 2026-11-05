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Acme Pies gears up for Thanksgiving rush with handcrafted holiday favorites
By Good Morning Washington,5 days ago
Washington, D.C. (7News) — As Thanksgiving approaches, one local bakery is entering its busiest season of the year. On Good Morning Washington, Sol Schott, owner and head pie maker of Acme Pies, shared what makes the beloved local shop a favorite destination for holiday desserts. Known for its handcrafted pies, quality ingredients, and seasonal flavors, Acme has built a loyal following among customers looking to add a homemade touch to their Thanksgiving celebrations.