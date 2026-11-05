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Tech, finance and sales leadership moves across the market
By Ross Wilkers,4 days ago
Josh Reid has moved up to vice president of technology at this provider of engineering and professional services, where he has worked for 10 years. Reid will oversee functions involving Apogee's enterprise technology strategy, cybersecurity compliance and adoption of artificial intelligence, business operations, and offerings for customers. He most recently...