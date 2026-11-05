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Quick Dish NY: GOOD SHOWBIZ Off-Broadway Play & Clown Comedy 11.8 through 11.22 at The Actor’s Temple Theatre
By CakeMamaActors Temple Theatreclown comedyGood Showbizoff-broadway play,5 days ago
Actor’s Temple Theatre presents GOOD SHOWBIZ, co-written by Eli Leonard (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”) and Theodore Bressman (Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” & “Miracle Workers”), and directed by Bressman, running November 8 – 22 in a limited engagement. The King of Comedy meets...