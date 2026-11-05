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Is it legal to add water to a drinking-water well in Maine without authorization? | Fact brief
By Maine Trust for Local News,4 days ago
Maine law prohibits adding water to a drinking-water well, even one on your property. The ban took effect in 2002 as part of broader environmental legislation. Exceptions allow licensed well drillers and authorized water transporters to add water that meets applicable standards. State-authorized injections into certain wells known as “Class V,” including aquifer recharge wells, are also permitted. The prohibition also excludes monitoring wells and wells used for temporary dewatering or extracting oil, gas or brine.