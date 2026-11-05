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Additional remains of Sade Robinson located, family says, after washing ashore near Cudahy
By Duaa Israr,5 days ago
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Additional remains belonging to Sade Robinson have been recovered after washing ashore Friday. The murdered Milwaukee woman's mother, Sheena Scarbrough, says the remains include a jawbone and teeth and were identified through dental records. “I respectfully thank the individual who was out on the beach, beachlines,...