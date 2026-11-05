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Missouri Woman Lindsey Watts Still Missing, Family Ups Reward To $20,000
By Gideon Hurst,3 days ago
More than five months after Lindsey Watts disappeared from Edina, Missouri, court records from investigators’ July search warrants described a trail of vehicle, phone, cellphone-provider and social-media records. No arrests had been announced by the five-month mark, and her family has raised its reward for information to $20,000. According...
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