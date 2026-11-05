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OpenAI built an AI pipeline to find, exploit and patch Linux flaws
By Gyana Swain,4 days ago
The $1.2 million experiment demonstrates how AI can automate vulnerability validation and patch generation, with human researchers reviewing fixes before submission to maintainers. OpenAI has developed an autonomous AI pipeline that can identify software vulnerabilities, develop working exploits to validate their impact and generate patches for human review. In an...