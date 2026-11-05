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Alex Bregman Lists 3 Simple Steps to Winning Second Gold Glove
By Evan Altman,5 days ago
I must admit right off the jump that I was wrong about Alex Bregman‘s defense, which I thought was in decline despite his first Gold Glove win following his last season with the Astros in 2024. He was 30 at the time, so it was reasonable to expect that he’d fall off. Nolan Arenado, the premier defensive third baseman of this era, won the last of his 10 consecutive Gold Gloves at 31 and hasn’t been nearly the same since. Matt Chapman is in the conversation for best in the game, but he likewise won the last of his five Gold Gloves two years ago in his age-31 season.