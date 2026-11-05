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PCA, Suzuki, Bregman Named NL Silver Slugger Finalists, Cubs Nominated as Best Offensive Team
By Evan Altman,4 days ago
Nothing in the headline is the least bit surprising, which will make for a very quick post. Pete Crow-Armstrong, Seiya Suzuki, and Alex Bregman were all announced as NL Silver Slugger finalists on Thursday, and the Cubs were among the finalists for best offensive team. It’s pretty cool that PCA and Bregman also won Gold Gloves, while Suzuki was a finalist.