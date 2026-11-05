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Levi Kessler
2 days ago
Levi Kessler will become a bar mitzvah on the morning of Nov. 7 at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike. Levi is the son of Tiffany and Daniel Kessler, the brother of Millie, and the grandson of Ahuva and Michael Nazarian and Linda and Ronald Kessler. For his mitzvah project, he is donating a portion of the monetary gifts he receives for his bar mitzvah to honor the past, present and future of his Afghan Jewish heritage. Levi attends Solon Middle School and enjoys playing basketball, tennis, skiing and fishing.