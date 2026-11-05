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Northbound Interstate 79 Wexford Interchange Project Restrictions Overnight in Allegheny County on Friday
5 days ago
(Allegheny County, PA) PennDOT District 11 announced that restrictions on northbound Interstate 79 in Marshall Township and Franklin Park Borough in Allegheny County will occur tomorrow night, weather permitting. The following restrictions will occur from 7 p.m. tomorrow through 5 a.m. on Saturday morning for saw cutting operations in preparation...