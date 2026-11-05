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Duke Energy uses new solar, battery storage to prepare for electricity demand this winter
By Itinease McMiller,5 days ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As temperatures drop and people begin to turn up the heat, the demand for electricity is expected to rise across western North Carolina. Duke Energy said new technology at its Asheville Energy Complex is helping the company prepare for increased demand while working to keep electricity reliable and costs down for customers.
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