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Clark County Taps Flamingo Facility To Test if Salty Groundwater Can Ease Water Woes
By Olivia Rivera,5 days ago
Beneath the Las Vegas Valley sits a layer of shallow, salty groundwater that most people never think about — until it cracks a foundation or surfaces in ways that raise aesthetic concerns. Now, Clark County wants to know if that overlooked water could actually help solve one of the region's biggest long-term problems: not having enough of it.