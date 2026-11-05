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Live Here, Shop Here: What happens when you spend $20 locally?
By Bren Swogger,4 days ago
Live Here, Shop Here — Shop Local Series by The Outlook. Twenty dollars might not seem like much. But where you spend it can make a remarkable difference to your community. Imagine spending $20 at a locally owned store instead of a national chain. While both businesses provide jobs and contribute to the economy, research shows that significantly more money circulates locally when you shop at an independent business.