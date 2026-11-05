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Hoover's Aldridge Gardens Unveils 51 Works Spanning Tom Dameron's 30-Year Career
By Misty Marlow,5 days ago
Aldridge Gardens in Hoover is opening its walls to three decades of work by Birmingham-area artist Tom Dameron, with 51 pieces going on display Thursday and remaining up through Jan. 4. The collection spans watercolors, acrylics, etchings and portraits, pulling together subjects as varied as garden flowers and familiar faces from Birmingham's music scene.