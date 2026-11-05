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Paramus Police Say Couple Used Stolen Identity to Buy Electronics at P.C. Richard
By Fiona Doyle,5 days ago
A P.C. Richard store credit account allegedly opened using another person’s identification was at the center of a Paramus police investigation after employees called officers on November 3. According to TAPinto, citing Police Chief Robert Guidetti, Jerel Solomon Wilson, 35, of Newark, and Kiesha Lee, 38, of Linden, were accused of using the account to buy two Apple MacBook laptops and two Nintendo Switch consoles, valued at $2,876.71.
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