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Paws and Pints: Macy and Milo’s Brew Pup Combines Dog Park Fun with Food and Drinks in Lexington
By Gabriela Quiñones,4 days ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A unique destination in Lexington, S.C. offers pet owners an ultimate hangout where community, craft drinks, and canine fun come together. At Macie & Milo’s Brew Pup, guests can enjoy a bar and restaurant experience paired with an off-leash dog park, allowing pets to play while families relax with food, drinks, and sports.