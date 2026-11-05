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Fellow wins award to study how neighborhoods influence dementia
By Marla Broadfoot,5 days ago
NIEHS postdoctoral fellow Dana Alhasan, Ph.D., has been named a recipient of the 2021 William G. Coleman Jr., Ph.D., Minority Health and Health Disparities Research Innovation Award. The competitive award program, run by the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, provides one year of support for studies that have the potential for high impact in minority health and health disparities research.