undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Clock Is Ticking For Large Bank M&A
4 days ago
The race to get large bank deals done during the current presidential administration has gotten more intense. During Tuesday’s midterm elections, Democrats had a good night and will retake control of both the House and the Senate come January. The results renewed concerns about a Democratic administration potentially taking the White House in the November 2028 election and making it more difficult to complete bank M&A. That means any regional banks looking at acquisitions will likely want to get that completed before then.