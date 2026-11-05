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Why Your Bank’s Peer Group Is a Strategy Decision
4 days ago
Whom do you consider to be your bank’s peers, and why?. Most community banks look at asset size and geography. Benchmark reviews come from the Uniform Bank Performance Report (UBPR), where peer groups are national and based on asset size. The group for commercial banks with $300 million to $1 billion in assets holds about 1,300 banks. Most directors couldn’t name a dozen of them.