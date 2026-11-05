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UAM students attend International SMIF Conference in Chicago
4 days ago
MONTICELLO, Ark. — Ten student members of the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) Investment Club recently spent three days in Chicago, Illinois, attending the 13th Annual Student Managed Investment Fund (SMIF) Consortium Conference hosted by Indiana State University. In addition to participating in conference sessions and networking events, they visited with several investment professionals, where they learned firsthand about day-to-day operations and engaged in insightful discussions with experts.