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Applications Open for the 2027 Strong Communities Initiative (SCI)
5 days ago
Returning for a second year, SCI will provide six rural Illinois communities with a fully funded program to strengthen local capacity and support long-term development. After the successful first launch and completion of the 2026 program, Hometown Consulting, LLC, in partnership with Compeer Financial, is excited to announce the return and launch of the 2027 Strong Communities Initiative (SCI). SCI is a fully funded, 16-week capacity-building program designed to help municipalities strengthen municipal administration, economic development, community engagement, and grant readiness.
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