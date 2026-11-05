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Orange County Soil Board Win Makes Quinnie Perez Florida's First Trans Official
By Jasmine Williams,4 days ago
Quinnie Perez won Seat 1 on the Orange County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, capturing more than 35,500 votes for nearly 43% support in a three-way race. The victory, finishing almost six points ahead of runner-up Doug Sahr, made her the first openly transgender elected official in Florida history, according to Equality Florida. She also finished ahead of a third candidate, Vicente Rafael Perez Carreno, in the unofficial Orange County returns.