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Mother of Sade Robinson says jawline and teeth of her daughter washed up on shore
By WBAY news staff,5 days ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WISN) - Sheena Scarbrough, the mother of Sade Robinson spoke Thursday morning about the death of her daughter, according to Milwaukee affiliate WISN 12 News. Her representative said that the jawline and teeth of her daughter were found on the shoreline of Lake Michigan in Cudahy on Friday. She said a pedestrian found it on a rock from what they were told.
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