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All 10 PBR Teams Collide at T-Mobile Arena, Carolina Cowboys Defend Their Title
By Vanessa Garcia,5 days ago
Bull riding's biggest team showdown rolls into Las Vegas this weekend, as all 10 PBR teams converge on T-Mobile Arena for the 2026 PBR Teams Championship, running Friday through Sunday. The defending champion Carolina Cowboys are back to defend their title, with two-time PBR World Champion Jess Lockwood riding for them once again.