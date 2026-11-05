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Walmart ramps up Sparky features in time for the holidays
By Nicole Silberstein,5 days ago
Walmart’s AI assistant can now turn digital shopping lists — or even handwritten ones like a child’s note to Santa — into ready-to-go shopping carts. Other new Sparky features include visual recognition to help solve problems like removing a stain or replicating a coveted look, recipe generation with cart creation, the ability to suggest healthy ingredient swaps in favorite recipes, and the inclusion of the “Shop to Light” store location tool, which debuted in the Walmart app last month.