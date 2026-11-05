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Former Foster Youth Arango-Millan Wins Prince George's School Board Seat
By Aubrey Green,3 days ago
Prince George's County Board of Education — Institution For District 3 Seat. A 27-year-old Brentwood Town Council member who once lived in foster care is set to take over one of Prince George's County's school board seats after declaring victory in the District 3 race. Juan Arango-Millan led Jamie McGonnigal by a wide margin in unofficial results reported as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, with all 28 Election Day precincts in and provisional ballots still to be counted.
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