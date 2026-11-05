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San Diego State Track & Field Announces 2026-2027 Indoor Schedule
4 days ago
SAN DIEGO – San Diego State Track & Field has officially announced their schedule for the upcoming 2026-2027 indoor season. The Aztecs will compete in eight meets across the west coast before wrapping the season up at the programs inaugural Mountain Pacific Sports Federation indoor championship and NCAA Championships, which will once again be held in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
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