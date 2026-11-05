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Las Cruces Voters Approve $26M Bond to Expand Aging Branigan Library
By Reid Quihuis,3 days ago
Thomas Branigan Memorial Library — Site of Bond-Funded Expansion. Las Cruces voters have approved a $26 million general obligation bond to renovate and expand Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, clearing the way for the city's oldest library to grow by nearly half its current size. The measure passed with strong support in the November 3 general election, though final vote totals still differ slightly between news outlets and remain unofficial pending state certification.