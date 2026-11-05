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New Life Considered For The Public Museum’s Iconic Exhibits
By Larry Sandler,5 days ago
A state legislator is launching a long shot bid to preserve the current Milwaukee Public Museum after its replacement opens next year. Rep. Russell Goodwin (D-Milwaukee) tells Milwaukee Magazine that he is exploring whether the state could purchase the county-owned building and use part of it as a scaled-back museum while turning the rest into offices for justice-related state agencies and possibly other uses.
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