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THE FAMILY TABLE
By Lia Picard,4 days ago
How to make restaurant meals enjoyable for the whole family. When I take my daughter, Abby, to a nice restaurant, she knows there are a few rules: We use indoor voices, we don’t run around, and we have to be willing to try something new. As a food writer, fine dining is a significant part of my life for both work and pleasure, and I knew that I couldn’t relegate meals with Abby to fast-casual restaurants. Dining with her and my husband at a more upscale restaurant gives us a chance to slow down as a family, enjoy a meal together and introduce her to foods and flavors she might not encounter at home.