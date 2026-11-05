undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Veterans Day deals 2026: Free meals and deals for soldiers, veterans around Hopkinsville
By Daynnah Carmona,4 days ago
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY (CHRISTIAN COUNTY NOW) – Several shops and restaurants are offering free meals and deals on Veteran’s Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. Here are some of the offerings in Hopkinsville and Christian County you can get if you’re a veteran or active-duty servicemember. Expect deals to be dine-in only, be prepared to show a valid military ID, other rules may apply, and some locations might not be participating.
3