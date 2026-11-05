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GLP-1 BEAUTY SOLUTIONS
By Karina Antenucci,4 days ago
Manage the beauty side effects of rapid weight loss. Glucagon-like peptide-1, or GLP-1, medications have transformed the weight-loss landscape, helping many people achieve significant results. But as the pounds come off quickly, some people are noticing unexpected changes to hair and skin that may leave them concerned and looking for solutions. Here, Buckhead-area beauty experts offer tips for understanding why hair shedding, skin dryness, facial volume loss and sagging can follow rapid weight loss and ideas for addressing them before or after they occur.