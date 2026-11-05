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Burn Eternal (Killswitch Engage) Launch Their First Single "Wounds I've Made", Set Release Date For Their Debut Album
By wookubus,4 days ago
Burn Eternal have just made their grand unveiling. That new outfit reunites current Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz with Howard Jones, the former singer of the latter platinum-certified metalcore group. Their first single to date has just went up online and is titled “Wounds I’ve Made“. That track also opens the band’s long-awaited self-titled debut album, which Metal Blade Records will be putting that out on February 26th.