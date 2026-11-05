undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pig Pen (Matty Matheson, Alexisonfire, Etc.) Announce December U.S. Tour
By wookubus,5 days ago
Pig Pen, the hardcore group fronted by celebrity chef/actor Matty Matheson, have some touring planned for December. That band’s roster also features Wade MacNeil of Alexisonfire, etc. (guitars/backing vocals), Daniel Romano (guitars), Ian Romano (drums), and Tommy Major (bass). Ian recently became the touring drummer for another Canadian hardcore punk outfit, Cancer Bats.