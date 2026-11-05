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Obeso Martinez Maintains Her Lead
By George Gale,5 days ago
(Ida Obeso Martinez continues to lead)...She is running in Assembly District 36. The District covers parts of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties as well as all of Imperial County. According to the latest update Obeso Martinez was leading by 18.153 percentage points with an estimated 51.9% of the votes counted. Steve Padilla was re-elected in the State Senate District 18. Raul Ruiz was re-elected in the US House District 25.