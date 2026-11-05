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Comeback Kid Team With Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante For "Shedding Season"
By wookubus,4 days ago
Canadian hardcore staples Comeback Kid have teamed up with with fellow Canuck, Spiritbox vocalist Courtney LaPlante, on a new track titled “Shedding Season“. Graham GS oversaw the directorial duties for the below music video for that new collaborative cut. It’s part of Comeback Kid‘s impending new eighth studio album “Chosen Hell“, which SharpTone Records have on course for a release tomorrow, November 06th.