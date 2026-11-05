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EIGHT STAIRS AND A VOUCHER: WHY HOUSING ASSISTANCE STILL ISN’T ENOUGH IN BOULDER
By Boulder Weekly Staff,4 days ago
There are eight stairs between Jen Livovich and the street. She knows them the way you know the height of a fall. In late March, she broke her upper left femur and shattered part of the bone. Four months in a wheelchair transformed those stairs from an inconvenience into a border. Her second-floor apartment became a place she could occupy but not easily leave. Property managers did what they could. Grab bars appeared in the bathroom. A temporary ramp bridged the raised threshold at her front door. The adjustments helped.