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Cherry Capital Airport announces nonstop flights to Los Angeles, San Francisco
By UpNorthLive Newsroom,5 days ago
Which other United Airlines hubs does Traverse City connect to?. Why is the expansion considered a transformational milestone?. GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan travelers will soon have two new nonstop flight options to California, with United Airlines launching seasonal service from Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City to Los Angeles and San Francisco next summer.
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