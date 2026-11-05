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The 2027 Met Gala Theme Is All About Everyday Fashion—Everything to Know
5 days ago
The Met Gala has a brand new theme and it’s all about basics. After the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art initially announced that the 2027 event would be held in honor of John Galliano, a deluge of opposition driven by Galliano’s past controversies forced the designer to voluntarily step aside. As a result, the Met returned to the drawing board and on Thursday, November 5, announced a new (and decidedly less controversial) theme, sure to please museum donors and fashion fans alike. The 2027 Met Gala will honor the extraordinary within the ordinary and the beauty in the conventional. Here’s everything you need to know.