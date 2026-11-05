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ZipSauce Locks Down Clinton Township Spot, With Warren Burger Shop Next
By Sarah Johnson,5 days ago
A Michigan burger brand built around its signature sauce is set to open a sit-down restaurant on Garfield Road in Clinton Township around Nov. 23, with another location already in the works for Warren. ZipSauce, which started as a food truck before expanding to brick-and-mortar spots in Shelby Township, Port Huron and Westland, is planting its newest flag on the east side of Garfield Road, just north of a McDonald’s and Taco Bell near Canal Road.
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