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Trading for a Running Back Makes Little Sense for the Green Bay Packers
3 days ago
There have been persistent rumors that the Green Bay Packers may be interested in trading for a running back by the NFL trade deadline. The names mentioned most often are Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts and Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles. But before the team parts with valuable draft capital to acquire either of these players, GM Brian Gutekunst needs to determine if any running back can help this team’s dreadful running game or if the problem lies with the offensive line.