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Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans Make Everyday Dressing Easy And M&S's £30 Pair Are Flattering And On-Trend
By Julia Storm,2 days ago
Ever since Pieter Mulier sent a pair of ballooning jeans down the runway at Alaïa's AW23 show, barrel leg jeans have picked up serious steam. At first, the style felt a little intimidating due to their unique, cocooning shape, but over the past few years, retailers have reimagined the design in ways that feel approachable and, more importantly, functional.