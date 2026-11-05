undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Financial Times Names Oxylabs Among Europe’s Top 20 Long-Term Growth Champions as AI Agents Fuel Real-Time Web Data Demand
3 days ago
The ranking recognizes a full decade of sustained revenue growth from 2015 to 2025. Oxylabs, a web intelligence and data infrastructure provider serving the largest AI labs in the US, has been ranked 17th in the Financial Times and Statista annual list of Europe’s Long-Term Growth Champions 2027, placing first among Europe’s providers of web access infrastructure.