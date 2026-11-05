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Empower Announces Record Third-Quarter Earnings of $364 Million, up 15% Year Over Year
3 days ago
Empower today announced after-tax base earnings of $364 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 15% from the same period in 2025. Results reflected favorable equity markets, improving wealth management net flows and continued operating leverage, supported by the company's ongoing investments in technology, automation and business transformation.